Pedestrians Injured In Car Crash Outside U.K. Parliament

Updated at 4:20 a.m. ET

A vehicle has crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London, and although the number of injured remains unclear, police believe none are in a life-threatening situation.

The driver has been arrested and authorities say the Metropolitan Police Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation. Images posted on social media show the man in handcuffs.

The incident occurred during morning rush hour. The BBC says it drew a major response by "armed police, ambulances and firefighters."

Reuters reports the area has been cordoned off and quotes a police spokeswoman as saying authorities are trying to piece together what happened.

In a statement on Twitter, London's Metropolitan Police said a number of pedestrians were injured and that it will issue more information when they have it.

The London Ambulance Service says two people were treated at the scene and their injuries are not believed to be serious.

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.