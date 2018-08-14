Police In Slovakia Reportedly Arrest Opera-Blasting Woman

The woman played an aria by Verdi to drown out a neighbor's dog. Then she repeated the same tune, all day long for 16 years. A Hungarian news site says neighbors finally had her arrested.

(SOUNDBITE OF PERFORMANCE OF VERDI SONG)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing in foreign language).

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. People who know me know when I like a song, I play it many times. But a Slovakian woman has me beat. She played an aria by Verdi to drown out a neighbor's dog, and then she repeated the same tune all day long for 16 years. The Hungarian news site says neighbors finally had arrested for malicious persecution. But the music's not bad. Let's play it again.

(SOUNDBITE OF PERFORMANCE OF VERDI SONG)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Singing in foreign language).

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION.

