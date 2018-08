At Supply Swap, A Teacher's Discarded Blackboard Is Another's Blank Slate Teachers can spend hundreds, sometimes thousands, of their own money on school supplies for their classrooms. In Baltimore, there's a way for teachers to shop for free.

