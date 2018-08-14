Span Of Busy Highway Bridge Collapses In Italy; 11 Deaths Reported

A long section of the towering Ponte Morandi suspension bridge completely collapsed in Genoa, Italy, on Tuesday, sending cars and trucks that had been driving on the A10 highway crashing down below.

Eleven people died in the collapse, says Italy's ANSA news agency, which cites the Interior Ministry. Five people were seriously wounded. Those numbers could change as details emerge from the scene.

About a dozen vehicles were likely on the bridge when it collapsed, according ot ANSA. It reports, "Both carriageways have crashed to the ground for about one hundred meters [328 feet]."

Italian State Police released a video shot by a witness, showing the massive pillar crumbling as it falls over. The man yells in disbelief as he watches the bridge continue to collapse.

The disaster struck around noon, when one of the bridge's central pillars collapsed during a violent rainstorm. A witness told ANSA that lightning had struck the bridge before the collapse.

"The Morandi bridge gave way over a river bed and railway tracks in a densely inhabited area," NPR's Sylvia Poggioli reports. "The bridge is a viaduct that runs over shopping centers, factories, some homes, the Genoa-Milan railway line and the Polcevera River."

It's not yet clear how many people may have been injured — but ANSA reports that two people were "extracted alive from the rubble." Rescue and emergency workers are now going through piles of concrete, steel cables and other debris, hoping to find people who need help.

The fire department posted an image taken from below the collapsed span, showing a truck stopped just feet from where the bridge trails off into the open air. The agency says search crews are using dogs to help find people in the rubble below.

ANSA says that at least part of the bridge span fell onto a warehouse.