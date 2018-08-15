Prosecutors, Defense To Offer Closing Arguments In Paul Manafort Fraud Trial

Prosecutors and defense attorneys are set to present their closing arguments to the jury on Wednesday in the case of Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The statements cap a 12-day trial at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., where Manafort faces a total of 18 counts of bank and tax fraud.

Judge T.S. Ellis III has given both sides up to two hours for their arguments, after which the jury of six men and six women is set to receive final instructions before retiring to deliberate on a verdict.

The case is the first brought by Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller to go to trial and the proceedings have drawn intense national interest.

The charges against Manafort do not delve to the core question of Mueller's investigation — whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian attack on the 2016 election.

Instead, they stem from Manafort's lobbying and political consulting work for a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician and party.

Prosecutors rested their case Monday afternoon after calling to the stand 27 witnesses in all, including bookkeepers, tax accountants, luxury menswear retailers, bankers and an IRS agent.

Their testimony, accompanied by a lengthy paper trail, aimed to support the government's allegations that Manafort hid millions of dollars of income from Ukraine from the IRS in secret offshore bank accounts, and then lied to U.S. lenders to get bank loans when that revenue dried up.

On Tuesday, the defense rested its case after opting not to present any witnesses.

Judge Ellis asked Manafort whether he wanted to testify. Manafort, dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and blue tie, stood at the podium in the center of the courtroom and replied: "No, sir."

Over the course of the trial, Manafort's attorneys have sought to pin the blame for any financial wrongdoing on his former business partner, Rick Gates, who was indicted alongside Manafort.

Gates pleaded guilty in February and agreed to cooperate with the government. He testified against Manafort over three days last week, much of which involved a bruising cross-examination that aimed to dent if not destroy his credibility in the eyes of the jury.