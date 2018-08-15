Corey Bellemore Is Disqualified From Beer Mile Race

Bellemore broke his own record in the beer mile — drink a beer, run a lap, drink another beer, etc. Race officials at the Beer Mile World Classic disqualified him for not drinking enough.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with condolences to Cory Bellemore, who broke his own record in the beer mile - almost. This is a real competition. You drink a beer, run a lap, drink another beer, another lap - four beers, four laughs, 1 mile, which he's done in 4 1/2 minutes. He then improved on that record at the Beer Mile World Classic but was disqualified. Judges check your beer cans to be sure you drank everything, and he had just a bit too much backwash. It's MORNING EDITION.

