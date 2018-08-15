Trump Revokes Security Clearance Of Former CIA Head, Puts Other Critics On Notice

President Trump has revoked the security clearance of former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan, an increasingly outspoken critic of the president.

Trump also called for a review of the clearances of nine other current and former national security officials. All have either criticized the president, been fired by him, been attacked by him on Twitter or all of the above.

"The issue of Mr. Brennan's security clearance raises larger questions about the practice of former officials maintaining access to our Nation's most sensitive secrets long after their time in Government has ended," Trump said in a statement read aloud at the White House press briefing on Wednesday. "Such access is particularly inappropriate when former officials have transitioned into highly partisan positions and seek to use real or perceived access to sensitive information to validate their political attacks."

Trump said he was evaluating action on the security clearances of former director of national intelligence James Clapper, former FBI director James Comey, former National Security Agency director Michael Hayden, former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, recently-fired FBI special agent Peter Strzok, former Justice Department attorney Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr, currently an official in the Justice Department.

Traditionally, former officials maintain their security clearance to advise their successors, but Trump argued there is little utility in allowing Brennan to keep his clearance. In justifying his decision, Trump cited misleading testimony Brennan gave to Congress more than a year ago and more recently his regular presence on TV and Twitter criticizing Trump.

"Mr. Brennan has recently leveraged his status as a former high ranking official with access to highly sensitive information to make a series of unfounded and outrageous allegations, wild outbursts on the internet and television about this administration," Trump said in the statement.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, who read the statement from the podium in the White House briefing insisted this isn't the president going after his political opponents.

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said the move "smacks of Nixonian-type tactics." He also suggested in a tweet that it "might be a convenient way to distract attention, say from a damaging news story or two." But, he added "politicizing the way we guard our nation's secrets just to punish the President's critics is a dangerous precedent."

At least temporarily, this drew cable news coverage away from former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, her tell-all book and the president's insult-laden response to it, which had been dominating the airwaves for days.



Initially when the text of the statement from the president was distributed to reporters, it was dated July 26th. The White House later distributed a revised version of the statement with the date removed. Asked via email why the statement was initially dated July 26th but not released until mid-August, a White House official said "today is the date of the revocation."