Aretha Franklin: The Deep Cuts

As one of American music's greatest voices, just the mention of Aretha Franklin's name conjures the memory of her undeniable voice. And with a career spanning more than five decades touching gospel, R&B and pop, Franklin has earned her place in the history books and in the hearts of music fans.

Though the Detroit-raised powerhouse is known for chart-topping hits like "Respect," "Think" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," true fans know there's just as much beauty in the Aretha songs with a few less spins in the jukebox.

Below, NPR Music staff members recall their favorite Aretha Franklin deep cuts — from the lesser-known B-sides of the 1960s to the unexpected dance music collaborations of the '80s.

"Dr. Feelgood," Live at Fillmore West (1971)

This recording is so sexually charged, it's hard not feel embarrassed when you listen. In these days of lyrics that border on the obscene, this performance from 1971 has Franklin delivering a raw sexual energy with innuendo, raised eyebrows and a knowing smile among girlfriends. And that stop time break at the chorus? Dr. Feelgood, indeed. It still gives me chills. --Felix Contreras

"I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me)" feat. George Michael, Aretha (1986)

Two tremendous vocalists cutting through a lot of production and fake noise to make something that is still a total jam: The '80s did this to a lot of people, but when you're these two, you really can get past it. They're weirdly perfectly matched, and the video, which shows other great duets — Sonny and Cher, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell — is super-charming. --Linda Holmes

"First Snow in Kokomo," Young, Gifted and Black (1972)

"First Snow in Kokomo" is an art song rooted in everyday Midwestern experience, Aretha's jazz in the moment after she's reconsidering the limits of soul, and one of her most tender invitations to live in the moment with her. -- Ann Powers

"Angel," Hey Now Hey (The Other Side of the Sky) (1973)

Co-written by her sister Carolyn, this Quincy Jones-co-produced dip into dreamy desire defined quiet storm before anybody thought of that term. -- Ann Powers

"Wholy Holy," Amazing Grace (1972)

The album she recorded at her father's church in Los Angeles in 1972. God walked through the room that day. The audience that took musical program of traditional spirituals backed by a large choir was treated to Franklin acknowledging her roots while at the height of her formidable R&B vocal powers.

Her mix of the sacred and the secular on this album convinced me of the existence of god and I've played this album every Christmas morning ever since because of that. -- Felix Contreras

"Spirit in the Dark" Featuring Ray Charles, Live at Fillmore West (1971)

Their version of her 1970 hit "Spirit In The Dark" makes me tap my feet no matter how many times I've heard it. Rockified gospel? Gospelized rock? Whatever, it works. — Karen Grigsby Bates

"The Woman," A Rose Is Still A Rose (1998)

Written by Aretha herself, this wash of tinkly keyboards and wandering love confessions stood out on her late-1990s reckoning with hip hop, A Rose Is Still a Rose. It's the musical equivalent of your auntie cornering you at your cousin's wedding and instead of boring your socks off, sharing some wisdom you'll never forget. — Ann Powers