Accessibility links
Aretha Franklin: In Memoriam Playlist It's clear why Franklin was the undisputed Queen of Soul. Enjoy a playlist of the singer's biggest hits in a career that spanned decades and defied genre rules.
NPR logo Aretha Franklin: In Memoriam Playlist

Music lists

Music Lists

Aretha Franklin: In Memoriam Playlist

Enlarge this image

Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 1967. Atlantic Records hide caption

toggle caption
Atlantic Records

Aretha Franklin poses for a portrait in 1967.

Atlantic Records

Though her career carried her from the Baptist churches of Detroit to a life of platinum plaques and diamond-drizzled furs, Aretha Franklin's voice never lost its flavor. Her ability to rouse emotion is a talent few other artists have ever been able to touch. And her piano-playing prowess, which she developed in church, was unmatched. It's the reason she earned the title of Queen of Soul in the 1960s.

Aretha Franklin: The Deep Cuts

Music Lists

Aretha Franklin: The Deep Cuts

Explore beyond Franklin's namesake hits like "Respect" and "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" to appreciate Franklin's monumental highlights with NPR Music's In Memoriam playlist.

Music lists