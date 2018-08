Local Candidates Are The Subject Of Political Tracking Too From candidates for Congress to local school boards, surveillance has become a fact of life for campaigns. Trackers are taping candidates on the sly in search of slips that can blow up a race.

Local Candidates Are The Subject Of Political Tracking Too National Local Candidates Are The Subject Of Political Tracking Too Local Candidates Are The Subject Of Political Tracking Too Audio will be available later today. From candidates for Congress to local school boards, surveillance has become a fact of life for campaigns. Trackers are taping candidates on the sly in search of slips that can blow up a race. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor