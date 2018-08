Why Teachers Are Going From Classrooms To Campaign Trails Back to school season also brings prominent primary victories for two educators and a trend of more politically active teachers nationwide.

Why Teachers Are Going From Classrooms To Campaign Trails Education Why Teachers Are Going From Classrooms To Campaign Trails Why Teachers Are Going From Classrooms To Campaign Trails Audio will be available later today. Back to school season also brings prominent primary victories for two educators and a trend of more politically active teachers nationwide. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor