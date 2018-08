A Jury Of 6 Men And 6 Women Will Deliberate Manafort's Fate Jurors are set to begin deliberations in the trial of Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort after prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments Wednesday.

A Jury Of 6 Men And 6 Women Will Deliberate Manafort's Fate A Jury Of 6 Men And 6 Women Will Deliberate Manafort's Fate A Jury Of 6 Men And 6 Women Will Deliberate Manafort's Fate Audio will be available later today. Jurors are set to begin deliberations in the trial of Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort after prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments Wednesday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor