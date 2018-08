Illinois Sues Trump Tower Over River Violations The state's attorney general is suing the Trump International Hotel and Tower, which uses water from the Chicago River for its cooling systems. The hotel is accused of violating the Clean Water Act.

The state's attorney general is suing the Trump International Hotel and Tower, which uses water from the Chicago River for its cooling systems. The hotel is accused of violating the Clean Water Act.