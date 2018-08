49 Senators Want To Keep Protections Of Military Lending Act In Place The senators question a Trump administration decision to stop enforcing parts of the Military Lending Act. They wrote the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau demanding the administration reconsider.

49 Senators Want To Keep Protections Of Military Lending Act In Place 49 Senators Want To Keep Protections Of Military Lending Act In Place 49 Senators Want To Keep Protections Of Military Lending Act In Place Audio will be available later today. The senators question a Trump administration decision to stop enforcing parts of the Military Lending Act. They wrote the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau demanding the administration reconsider. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor