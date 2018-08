Remembering The 'Queen Of Soul' Aretha Franklin passed away at her home in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday morning. She was 76. NPR's Noel King talks to Daphne Brooks, who wrote the liner notes for a boxed set of Franklin's work.

