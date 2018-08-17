Accessibility links
Michael Green: What Does GDP Not Tell Us? To fully understand progress, economist Michael Green says we must weigh social well-being and wealth. But by using this new measurement, he noticed something striking — the U.S. falls far behind.
NPR logo

Michael Green: What Does GDP Not Tell Us?

Listen · 8:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/639250769/639350155" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Michael Green: What Does GDP Not Tell Us?

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.

Michael Green: What Does GDP Not Tell Us?

Michael Green: What Does GDP Not Tell Us?

Listen · 8:22
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/639250769/639350155" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on TED Radio Hour

NPR/TED Staff

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Story Behind The Numbers.

About Michael Green's TED Talk

To fully understand progress, economist Michael Green says we must weigh social well-being and wealth. But by using this new measurement, he noticed something striking — the U.S. falls far behind.

About Michael Green

Michael Green is the CEO of the Social Progress Imperative, a U.S.-based nonprofit which publishes the Social Progress Index. The index evaluates countries based on their social well-being, from basic survival needs to access to education and healthcare.

Green is the co-author of two books: Philanthrocapitalism: How Giving Can Save The World and The Road From Ruin: How To Revive Capitalism And Put America Back On Top.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

A journey through fascinating ideas, astonishing inventions, and new ways to think and create. Based on riveting TEDTalks from the world's most remarkable minds.