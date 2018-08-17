Accessibility links
Banned Books on the Run The lyrics of the Wings song "Band on the Run" are changed to be about books that were once banned, censored or challenged in the United States. It's trivia turned up to 451 degrees Fahrenheit.
Banned Books on the Run

Banned Books on the Run

House musician Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game alongside Ophira Eisenberg on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York Mike Katzif/NPR hide caption

The lyrics of the Wings song "Band on the Run" are changed to be about books that were once banned, censored or challenged in the United States. It's trivia turned up to 451 degrees Fahrenheit.

