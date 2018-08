Why Democrats Are Shifting Away From NRA Support Noel King talks to Reid Epstein — a reporter with "The Wall Street Journal" — about whether pro-gun Democrats can win elections in 2018.

Audio will be available later today. Noel King talks to Reid Epstein — a reporter with "The Wall Street Journal" — about whether pro-gun Democrats can win elections in 2018.