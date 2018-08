Detroit's Love Affair With The 'Queen Of Soul,' Aretha Franklin The death of Aretha Franklin is hitting Detroit hard. Her music career began singing before her father's congregation in a Detroit church and her life ended at her home in the Motor City.

Detroit's Love Affair With The 'Queen Of Soul,' Aretha Franklin Detroit's Love Affair With The 'Queen Of Soul,' Aretha Franklin Detroit's Love Affair With The 'Queen Of Soul,' Aretha Franklin Audio will be available later today. The death of Aretha Franklin is hitting Detroit hard. Her music career began singing before her father's congregation in a Detroit church and her life ended at her home in the Motor City. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor