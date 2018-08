Lawmakers Demand Probe Into U.S. Role In Yemeni Civilian Deaths Rep. Ted Lieu and others have called for an investigation into the U.S. role in airstrikes on civilians in Yemen, David Greene talks to Human Rights Watch's Kristine Beckerle about who should be held accountable.

Lawmakers Demand Probe Into U.S. Role In Yemeni Civilian Deaths Lawmakers Demand Probe Into U.S. Role In Yemeni Civilian Deaths Lawmakers Demand Probe Into U.S. Role In Yemeni Civilian Deaths Audio will be available later today. Rep. Ted Lieu and others have called for an investigation into the U.S. role in airstrikes on civilians in Yemen, David Greene talks to Human Rights Watch's Kristine Beckerle about who should be held accountable. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor