Norway Hosts Belly Flop Championship Competitors for the belly flop world championship are gathering in Norway for Saturday's events. Last year's winner will try to hold onto to his title.

Norway Hosts Belly Flop Championship Norway Hosts Belly Flop Championship Norway Hosts Belly Flop Championship Audio will be available later today. Competitors for the belly flop world championship are gathering in Norway for Saturday's events. Last year's winner will try to hold onto to his title. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor