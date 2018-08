After Families Disown Them, 2 Transgender Vietnam Vets Share A Bond In an encore StoryCorps presentation, two transgender Vietnam vets talk about their friendship. (The conversation originally aired on Weekend Saturday on June 30, 2018).

After Families Disown Them, 2 Transgender Vietnam Vets Share A Bond After Families Disown Them, 2 Transgender Vietnam Vets Share A Bond After Families Disown Them, 2 Transgender Vietnam Vets Share A Bond Audio will be available later today. In an encore StoryCorps presentation, two transgender Vietnam vets talk about their friendship. (The conversation originally aired on Weekend Saturday on June 30, 2018). NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor