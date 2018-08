Connecticut Health Officials Respond To Synthetic Marijuana Overdoses Noel King talks to Michael Baumann of the National Institute of Drug Abuse about the dozens of people who overdosed this week on synthetic cannabinoids in Connecticut.

Connecticut Health Officials Respond To Synthetic Marijuana Overdoses Connecticut Health Officials Respond To Synthetic Marijuana Overdoses Connecticut Health Officials Respond To Synthetic Marijuana Overdoses Audio will be available later today. Noel King talks to Michael Baumann of the National Institute of Drug Abuse about the dozens of people who overdosed this week on synthetic cannabinoids in Connecticut. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor