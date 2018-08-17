Accessibility links
Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Is Sentenced To Life In Prison Esteban Santiago killed five people and injured six when he opened fire in the baggage claim at Fort Lauderdale's airport on Jan. 6. A federal judge called the attack "85 seconds of evil."
NPR logo Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Is Sentenced To Life In Prison

National

Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooter Is Sentenced To Life In Prison

Enlarge this image

Esteban Santiago leaves the Broward County jail for a hearing in federal court on Jan. 17, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Santiago has been sentenced to life in prison for a Jan. 6 shooting rampage at a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport baggage claim area. Lynne Sladky/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Lynne Sladky/AP

Esteban Santiago leaves the Broward County jail for a hearing in federal court on Jan. 17, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Santiago has been sentenced to life in prison for a Jan. 6 shooting rampage at a Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport baggage claim area.

Lynne Sladky/AP

A federal judge has sentenced Esteban Santiago to life in prison for carrying out a 2017 shooting in a Fort Lauderdale, Fla., airport that killed five people and injured six others.

U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom called Santiago's attack "85 seconds of evil" when she announced the sentence Friday.

Santiago had accepted a plea bargain, admitting guilt on 11 charges in exchange for prosecutors declining to seek the death penalty.

He faced federal charges because the Jan. 6, 2017, shooting was carried out inside of an international civilian airport.

Santiago was living in Anchorage, Alaska, when he flew from that city to Fort Lauderdale with a handgun checked in his luggage. Authorities said he followed the Transportation Security Administration's protocols for checking the gun, as NPR reported at the time.

After landing, Santiago picked up his bag, went to a bathroom and loaded the gun. He opened fire in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

Santiago, who grew up in Puerto Rico, served in the National Guard in Puerto Rico and Alaska. He was deployed to Iraq in 2010-2011.

What We Know About The Fort Lauderdale Shooting Suspect

The Two-Way

What We Know About The Fort Lauderdale Shooting Suspect

"In August [2016], he was discharged by the Alaska National Guard for poor performance, in part for episodes of being absent without leave," NPR's Greg Allen reported in January 2017. "Army investigators at the time noted what they called 'strange behavior.' "

That same year Santiago was reported to police in Anchorage for multiple physical disturbances, including domestic violence, as NPR reported. He also visited an FBI office in Anchorage, where he claimed his mind was controlled by an intelligence agency. Santiago's behavior was erratic, but he said he didn't wish to harm anyone, and he was referred to a medical facility for evaluation.

Santiago had a handgun at the time of that visit, which was briefly taken away from him. It was returned to him in December, one month before the shooting.

Fla. Airport Shooting Suspect Appears In Court, Is Assigned A Public Defender

The Two-Way

Fla. Airport Shooting Suspect Appears In Court, Is Assigned A Public Defender

"Santiago was diagnosed after the shooting as schizophrenic but was found competent to understand legal proceedings," The Associated Press reported Friday. "Doctors say he has improved with anti-psychotic medication."

"Santiago initially told the FBI after the shooting he was under government mind control, then switched to unfounded claims he acted in support of the Islamic State extremist group," the AP adds.

Santiago "said nothing during his sentencing hearing," the Miami Herald reports. "But a handful of the airport shooting's survivors and victims' family members spoke poignantly about the searing loss and maiming of loved ones, most of whom were elderly and traveling to go on a cruise vacation."