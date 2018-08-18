Paula Poundstone's Snow Pas

In which Paula Poundstone disses the USA Women's Cross Country Ski Team.

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm the shirt that doesn't cling too tight. I'm Bill-owy (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

KURTIS: ...Bill Kurtis. And here is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: We made it. It's the end of the year. We survived despite the threats of nuclear war and civil war and "Infinity War." We did it. The year is over.

KURTIS: Peter, we have an update. The year is actually not over. It's only August.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Oh. Well, that would explain why my ski vacation is going so poorly. Anyway...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: We already scheduled a week off, so there's still time to enjoy some wonderful moments from some of our recent shows.

KURTIS: Speaking of skiing, earlier this year before the Winter Olympics in South Korea, Paula Poundstone let us know her opinion of that sport.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED BROADCAST)

SAGAL: David, here is your last quote.

KURTIS: "No flag for you."

SAGAL: That was USA Today summing up the International Olympic Committee's response to what country that was banned from the Winter Olympics for doping?

DAVID ISRAEL: Russia.

SAGAL: Russia. Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Russia. So Russia has been banned. So everybody who wished on a monkey's paw for Russia to get punished for cheating this year, you should have been more specific.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The Russian national team has been completely banned from the upcoming Winter Olympics for doping, which means no medals for them in sports they dominate, like biathlon, cross-country skiing and bacne (ph).

(LAUGHTER)

P. J. O'ROURKE: Well, isn't the Korean Peninsula expected to explode in a large mushroom cloud?

SAGAL: Yeah. Well, that's what they said. You know, we don't know what's going on in North Korea. The Olympics are in South Korea this upcoming winter. And so they...

O'ROURKE: They're very close together.

SAGAL: They are.

O'ROURKE: One's a little north of the...

SAGAL: One's a little south, yeah.

O'ROURKE: Yeah. Glad I don't cross-country ski.

(LAUGHTER)

PAULA POUNDSTONE: No one in the U.S. really does either.

SAGAL: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: You know, when...

O'ROURKE: In fact, no one on earth does.

POUNDSTONE: No, you know what?

O'ROURKE: That's what snowmobiles are for.

POUNDSTONE: The Nordic countries kick our asses so badly. At - I remember watching - you know, and, by the way, cross-country skiing is not really a spectator sport, either.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: It's very hard for it to be covered. I mean, it's boring as hell to look at.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: And they go by.

SAGAL: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: So...

(LAUGHTER)

O'ROURKE: I mean, at least with curling (laughter)...

POUNDSTONE: Yeah.

O'ROURKE: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: You can at least continue to...

O'ROURKE: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: But I remember I did happen to watch some the last Winter Olympics. And you know, all the Nordic women were - because that's how they go get their bread and stuff, for heaven's sakes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah.

POUNDSTONE: You know?

O'ROURKE: Reindeer steaks.

POUNDSTONE: The U.S. women were, like, way back. They were texting each other.

(LAUGHTER)

POUNDSTONE: They weren't...

(APPLAUSE)

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.