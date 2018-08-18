Kofi Annan, Former U.N. Secretary-General, Peace Prize-Winner, Dies At 80

Enlarge this image toggle caption Inga Kjer/Photothek via Getty Images Inga Kjer/Photothek via Getty Images

Former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan died Saturday, the foundation bearing his name confirmed.

"Kofi Annan was a global statesman and a deeply committed internationalist who fought throughout his life for a fairer and more peaceful world. During his distinguished career and leadership of the United Nations he was an ardent champion of peace, sustainable development, human rights and the rule of law," the Kofi Annan Foundation and Annan family said in a statement.

The foundation said he died "peacefully" after a "short illness."

Born in 1938 in what is now Kumasi, Ghana, Annan took his first job with the U.N. system in 1962, as a budget officer with the World Health Organization, according to the Kofi Annan Foundation. He began working with the U.N.'s refugee office in 1980, before advancing to higher positions there in the 1980s and 1990s.

Annan was the seventh secretary-general of the United Nations, serving between 1997 and 2006.

He was awarded the the Nobel Peace Prize jointly with the United Nations in 2001 "for their work for a better organized and more peaceful world." The Nobel Committee "also recognized his commitment to the struggle to contain the spreading of the HIV virus in Africa and his declared opposition to international terrorism," according to the Nobel Foundation.

In Oslo in 2001, Annan spoke of having "three key priorities" for the future of the U.N. in the 21st century: "eradicating poverty, preventing conflict, and promoting democracy. Only in a world that is rid of poverty can all men and women make the most of their abilities. Only where individual rights are respected can differences be channelled politically and resolved peacefully. Only in a democratic environment, based on respect for diversity and dialogue, can individual self-expression and self-government be secured, and freedom of association be upheld."

NPR reported in 2012:

"The Nobel Peace Prize winner was the first career United Nations staffer to become secretary-general, after having been an assistant secretary-general for human resources, then for finance, and finally the head of Peacekeeping Operations, where he would be sorely tested by devastating wars in Somalia, Rwanda and Bosnia. "Annan was secretary-general — the first from sub-Saharan Africa — for two terms. Most recently, he served as the joint U.N. and Arab League envoy to Syria, though he quit that post in August, criticizing the U.N. Security Council for its failure to take action in the region."

Diplomats around the world reacted quickly to his death. The current U.N. secretary-general, António Guterres, called Annan "a guiding force for good. ... In many ways, Kofi Annan was the United Nations. He rose through the ranks to lead the organization into the new millennium with matchless dignity and determination," he said in a statement.

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kofi Annan. One of the true global leaders of our age. A man of courage, wisdom and friendship. I'm honored to have had the privilege of working for him," Carl Bildt of the European Council on Foreign Relations wrote on Twitter.

This story will be updated.