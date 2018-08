Refugees Recovering From Stabbing Attack In Idaho Refugees typically flee their home countries to escape violence or civil war. But for some, the U.S. has not been the haven they expected. That's the case in Boise.

Refugees Recovering From Stabbing Attack In Idaho National Refugees Recovering From Stabbing Attack In Idaho Refugees Recovering From Stabbing Attack In Idaho Audio will be available later today. Refugees typically flee their home countries to escape violence or civil war. But for some, the U.S. has not been the haven they expected. That's the case in Boise. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor