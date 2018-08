The Role Of Lawsuits In Addressing The Opioid Crisis States are battling the pharmaceutical industry in court to curb the opioid epidemic. NPR's Jennifer Ludden asks Richard Ausness, a law professor at the University of Kentucky, about the tactic.

The Role Of Lawsuits In Addressing The Opioid Crisis

Audio will be available later today.