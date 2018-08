University Of Maryland Football Abuse Scandal And The Rights Of College Athletes The University of Maryland Board of Regents met Friday in the aftermath of the football team's abuse scandal. NPR's Lakshmi Singh speaks to Ramogi Huma of the College Athletes Players Association.

University Of Maryland Football Abuse Scandal And The Rights Of College Athletes

The University of Maryland Board of Regents met Friday in the aftermath of the football team's abuse scandal. NPR's Lakshmi Singh speaks to Ramogi Huma of the College Athletes Players Association.

Audio will be available later today.