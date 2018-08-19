Mountain Gets A Downgrade To A Hill

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

A mountain in Wales has been downgraded to a hill. Fan y Big peak is more than 2,000 feet tall. That's high enough to be classified as a mountain, but a mountain also has to have a minimum drop in between the summit and the next highest peak. A new survey using satellite technology discovered that Fan y Big's drop is 5 feet shorter than what's required for mountain status. In a post on its Facebook page, Brecon Beacons National Park sadly announced the reclassification. Although we have lost a beacon, it says, we all know that Fan y Big will continue to be a mountain to be climbed, a peak to be reached and a summit worth seeing.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.