Catholic Community Grapples With Pennsylvania Sex Abuse Report NPR's Lakshmi Singh discusses the Pennsylvania attorney general's report with Terry McKiernan of Bishops Accountability; Catholic University of America professor Kurt Martens; and The American Conservative journalist Rod Dreher.

Catholic Community Grapples With Pennsylvania Sex Abuse Report National Catholic Community Grapples With Pennsylvania Sex Abuse Report Catholic Community Grapples With Pennsylvania Sex Abuse Report Audio will be available later today. NPR's Lakshmi Singh discusses the Pennsylvania attorney general's report with Terry McKiernan of Bishops Accountability; Catholic University of America professor Kurt Martens; and The American Conservative journalist Rod Dreher. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor