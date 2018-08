Environmentalists Push For Ban On Balloons First it was plastic bags, then plastic straws. Now environmental groups are urging a ban on balloons. The anti-balloon campaign is happening at Clemson University football games, and in a small Rhode Island community.

Environmentalists Push For Ban On Balloons Environment Environmentalists Push For Ban On Balloons Environmentalists Push For Ban On Balloons Audio will be available later today. First it was plastic bags, then plastic straws. Now environmental groups are urging a ban on balloons. The anti-balloon campaign is happening at Clemson University football games, and in a small Rhode Island community. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor