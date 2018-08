Catholic Church Reels From Latest Child Sex Abuse Investigation The Catholic church is facing another crisis over sexual abuse by clergy. David Greene talks to Jesuit priest Thomas Reese of Religion News Service about the implications.

Catholic Church Reels From Latest Child Sex Abuse Investigation Catholic Church Reels From Latest Child Sex Abuse Investigation Catholic Church Reels From Latest Child Sex Abuse Investigation Audio will be available later today. The Catholic church is facing another crisis over sexual abuse by clergy. David Greene talks to Jesuit priest Thomas Reese of Religion News Service about the implications. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor