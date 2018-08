U.S. Catholics Want Action After Report Details Decades Of Child Sexual Abuse Rachel Martin talks to John Allen, editor of the Catholic publication Crux, about how Catholics are reconciling their faith with the latest revelations of child sex abuse by clergy.

U.S. Catholics Want Action After Report Details Decades Of Child Sexual Abuse U.S. Catholics Want Action After Report Details Decades Of Child Sexual Abuse U.S. Catholics Want Action After Report Details Decades Of Child Sexual Abuse Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to John Allen, editor of the Catholic publication Crux, about how Catholics are reconciling their faith with the latest revelations of child sex abuse by clergy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor