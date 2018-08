Authorities Investigate Sexual Assault Claim Against Weinstein Accuser The New York Times reports actress Asia Argento paid off an underage actor to keep quiet about their sexual encounter. Argento is one of the women accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.

Authorities Investigate Sexual Assault Claim Against Weinstein Accuser Audio will be available later today. The New York Times reports actress Asia Argento paid off an underage actor to keep quiet about their sexual encounter. Argento is one of the women accusing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of rape.