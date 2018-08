U.S. Prison Inmates To Strike Over Poor Living Conditions Prisoners in 17 states will strike Tuesday in an effort to draw attention to conditions and what they say are exploitative labor practices. David Greene talks to German Lopez, senior reporter at Vox.

U.S. Prison Inmates To Strike Over Poor Living Conditions

Prisoners in 17 states will strike Tuesday in an effort to draw attention to conditions and what they say are exploitative labor practices. David Greene talks to German Lopez, senior reporter at Vox.