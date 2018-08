In Zimbabwe, All Eyes Are On The Constitutional Court On Wednesday, the court hears the opposition's challenge to the recent presidential election. The Movement for Democratic Change narrowly lost to the incumbent and alleges "gross mathematical errors."

In Zimbabwe, All Eyes Are On The Constitutional Court Africa In Zimbabwe, All Eyes Are On The Constitutional Court In Zimbabwe, All Eyes Are On The Constitutional Court Audio will be available later today. On Wednesday, the court hears the opposition's challenge to the recent presidential election. The Movement for Democratic Change narrowly lost to the incumbent and alleges "gross mathematical errors." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor