Advocates For Victims Of Clergy Child Abuse Won't Let Past Be Buried The Catholic Church argues that much of the child sexual abuse to be revealed last week happened before reforms of the early 2000s. But victim advocates question whether that's a proper conclusion.

Advocates For Victims Of Clergy Child Abuse Won't Let Past Be Buried Advocates For Victims Of Clergy Child Abuse Won't Let Past Be Buried Advocates For Victims Of Clergy Child Abuse Won't Let Past Be Buried Audio will be available later today. The Catholic Church argues that much of the child sexual abuse to be revealed last week happened before reforms of the early 2000s. But victim advocates question whether that's a proper conclusion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor