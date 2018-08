Protesters Knock Down Confederate Statue On UNC Campus Emotions spilled over on the University of North Carolina campus Monday night as protesters took down "Silent Sam" — a large Confederate monument. Critics of the statue say it glorified slavery.

Emotions spilled over on the University of North Carolina campus Monday night as protesters took down "Silent Sam" — a large Confederate monument. Critics of the statue say it glorified slavery.