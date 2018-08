Dozens Die In Europe's Record Number Of Measle Cases Europe is facing a record-high measles outbreak — with nearly 41,000 cases so far this year. David Greene talks to Dr. Siddhartha Datta of the World Health Organization to learn more.

Dozens Die In Europe's Record Number Of Measle Cases Europe Dozens Die In Europe's Record Number Of Measle Cases Dozens Die In Europe's Record Number Of Measle Cases Audio will be available later today. Europe is facing a record-high measles outbreak — with nearly 41,000 cases so far this year. David Greene talks to Dr. Siddhartha Datta of the World Health Organization to learn more. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor