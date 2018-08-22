Michael Cohen's Lawyer Says His Client 'Would Never Accept A Pardon' From Trump

Less than a day after Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to eight counts in a federal court — ranging from tax evasion to campaign finance violations — Trump's longtime attorney and fixer is downplaying the possibility of a pardon. In fact, Cohen's own lawyer, Lanny Davis, says he would outright reject one if it were granted.

"I know that Mr. Cohen would never accept a pardon from a man that he considers to be both corrupt and a dangerous person in the oval office," Davis tells NPR's Rachel Martin. "And he has flatly authorized me to say under no circumstances would he accept a pardon from Mr. Trump, who uses the pardon power in a way that no president in American history has ever used a pardon — to relieve people of guilt who committed crimes, who are political cronies of his."

Conjectures of a presidential pardon picked up steam in the hours following Cohen's guilty plea Tuesday, which implicated President Trump in multiple counts involving unlawful campaign contributions. The same day, Trump's onetime campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was convicted of eight federal charges in his tax and bank fraud trial.

Both sets of charges were on the federal level, opening the possibility that Trump could exercise his presidential prerogative to pardon them — a prerogative that Trump has shown little hesitation exercising since taking office.

One of those pardons Davis brought up specifically: the one issued to former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a staunch Trump supporter. Arpaio had been convicted of criminal contempt after defying a judge's order to stop detaining immigrants because they lacked legal status. Though Arpaio was "clearly guilty," Davis asserted, Trump pardoned him last year.

"Mr. Cohen is not interested in being dirtied by a pardon from such a man," Davis added.

The turnabout in language is striking for Cohen, who once had declared he "would take a bullet for the president." But those declarations of loyalty have slowly ebbed from earshot in recent months, replaced by increasingly evident signs of distance between the two former confidants.

Those signs were starkly clear by Wednesday morning, when Cohen's lawyer lit into the president in no uncertain terms.

"He has not pled guilty to a crime, but his own lawyers have described him directing somebody to do something that is a criminal act — which is to hush up his affairs with two women," Davis says. "And that's not what this is about: It's about his hushing up those affairs in order to influence the outcome of an election."

In that respect — special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election — Davis says Cohen has valuable information as well, without going into detail about what exactly that information may be.

"If he tells the truth to the special counsel who talks to him, and I believe he will," Davis says, "he will have topics that in my opinion will be of interest to the special counsel in his Russian investigation and related topics."