DNC Reports Attempted Cyberattack To Feds, Says No Compromise Of Voter Database

The Democratic National Committee has reported what it called a cyberattack-in-progress to the FBI, but says none of its voter or other data was accessed or stolen.

Two tech companies detected the creation of a fake login page that appeared to be a trap to collect users' login information for the party voter database, a DNC official said in a statement.

The DNC asked the companies involved to suspend the attacker's account and shut down the fake page. The party says it does not know who was responsible for the attempt but that it is satisfied no attacker accessed its database.

"This attempt is further proof that there are constant threats as we head into midterm elections and we must remain vigilant in order to prevent future attacks," said a statement from the DNC's chief security officer, Bob Lord.

He continued: "While it's clear that the actors were going after the party's most sensitive information — the voter file — the DNC was able to prevent a hack by working with the cyber ecosystem to identify it and take steps to stop it."

A new cyber day

Democrats sought to make clear how different the response this week was from the now-infamous cyberattack by Russian intelligence operatives discovered in 2016.

In that case, people in the FBI and DNC barely maintained only desultory contact for months about what turned out to be a historic compromise, one that cost DNC Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman-Schultz her job once the Russian operatives began to release the information they had stolen.

Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller has charged a dozen officers with Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU, in that and other cyberattacks that formed part of the Russian attack on the 2016 election.