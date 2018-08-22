After Being Convicted Of 8 Charges In Va., Paul Manafort Will Face D.C. Trial
Paul Manafort has already been convicted on tax and bank fraud charges. But next month, his lawyers will be at it again — defending him against money laundering and foreign lobbying violations in a courthouse in Washington, D.C.
Correction Aug. 22, 2018
A previous headline to this story said Paul Manafort was indicted on eight charges. Manafort was indicted on 18 charges and convicted of eight of them.