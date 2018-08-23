What Does It Take To Impeach A President?

No president of the United States has ever been removed from office by impeachment. But, it's hard to watch the news these days without hearing the word.

So, what does it actually take to impeach a president?

In this Ron's Office Hours, NPR's Ron Elving explains the procedure by which the House of Representative and the U.S. Senate remove a sitting president.

He also looks at the history of impeachment proceedings, beginning with former President John Tyler in the 1840s and leading up to the House impeachment of former President Bill Clinton in 1998.

And Ron breaks down how this relates to President Trump, who has already been the subject of two impeachment resolutions brought by House Democrats.