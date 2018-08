U.S. Moves Forward With More Tariffs On Chinese Goods David Greene talks to Jake Colvin — of the business group the National Foreign Trade Council — who testified at hearings held by the U.S. trade office on the next round of U.S. tariffs.

Audio will be available later today.