White House Denies Cohen Implicated Trump In Campaign Finance Law Violation Analysis White House Denies Cohen Implicated Trump In Campaign Finance Law Violation White House Denies Cohen Implicated Trump In Campaign Finance Law Violation Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Paul Seamus Ryan of Common Cause, the government watchdog that filed a complaint when former Trump fixer Michael Cohen said he made hush-money payments for Trump. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor