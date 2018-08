Time Is Running Out On Britain's Plans For An Orderly Brexit The British government releases documents on Thursday telling businesses how to prepare for the U.K. leaving the EU without an agreement between London and Brussels on their future relationship.

Time Is Running Out On Britain's Plans For An Orderly Brexit Europe Time Is Running Out On Britain's Plans For An Orderly Brexit Time Is Running Out On Britain's Plans For An Orderly Brexit Audio will be available later today. The British government releases documents on Thursday telling businesses how to prepare for the U.K. leaving the EU without an agreement between London and Brussels on their future relationship. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor