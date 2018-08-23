Sessions Rebukes Trump With Vow Justice Department Won't Be Swayed By Politics

Enlarge this image toggle caption Tony Dejak/AP Tony Dejak/AP

Updated at 2:24 p.m. ET

Attorney General Jeff Sessions answered needling by President Trump on Thursday with a vow that as long as he runs the Justice Department, it won't be swayed by politics.

Sessions' statement was a rare broadside in response to TV and Twitter criticism by Trump of the department, which he and supporters accuse of perpetuating a "witch hunt" in the Russia investigation and going soft on Democrats.

"While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations," Sessions said. "I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action. However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States."

Trump's latest complaints about Sessions — from whom he has kept an icy distance for months out of frustration about the Russia inquiry — are that the president only gave the job to the former Alabama senator because of personal loyalty in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Sessions has never asserted himself at the Justice Department, as Trump told Fox News in an interview broadcast on Thursday.

"The Dems are very strong in the Justice Department," he said. "I put in an attorney general that never took control of the Justice Department, Jeff Sessions. Never took control of the Justice Department. And it's — it's sort of an incredible thing."

Trump has said how much he regrets appointing Sessions because the attorney general recused himself from the Russia investigation. The president was asked about the discussion, including by sometime ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., that Sessions may be fired after the election.

"Well, I'll tell you what, as I've said, I wanted to stay uninvolved," Trump said in the Fox interview. "But when everybody sees what's going on in the Justice Department — I always put 'Justice' now with quotes — it's a very, very sad day."

The recusal

Sessions insists he did nothing wrong in the 2016 presidential campaign but said he felt he could not be involved with an investigation of it because of the role he played.

"When you evaluate the rules, I feel like that I should not be involved investigating a campaign I had a role in," Sessions said in early March 2017.

That's why it fell to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey later in the spring of 2017.

Trump and his allies, especially House Judiciary Committee Republicans, have been sandblasting the FBI and Justice Department for months with complaints about "bias," abuse of power and unfairness.

The rhetoric is trickling down; when House Rep. Duncan Hunter, a California Republican, was indicted by a grand jury this week on charges of misusing campaign donations, he accused the Justice Department of what he called another baseless hit, echoing Trump.

Federal law enforcement made life uncomfortable again for the White House this week: On Tuesday, Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort was convicted in a tax and bank fraud case in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The same day, Trump's former longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance and other violations in the Southern District of New York. Cohen's statement directly implicated Trump's role in payments that Cohen had made to keep two women silent who have said they had sexual relationships with Trump.