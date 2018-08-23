Sessions Rebukes Trump With Vow Justice Department Won't Be Swayed By Politics

Attorney General Jeff Sessions answered needling by President Trump on Thursday with a vow that as long as he runs the Justice Department, it won't be swayed by politics.

Sessions' statement was a rare broadside in response to TV and Twitter criticism by Trump of the Justice Department, which he and supporters accuse of perpetuating a "witch hunt" in the Russia investigation and going soft on Democrats.

"While I am attorney general, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations," Sessions said. "I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action. However, no nation has a more talented, more dedicated group of law enforcement investigators and prosecutors than the United States."

Trump's latest complaints about Sessions — from whom he has kept an icy distance for months out of frustration about the Russia inquiry — are that the president only gave the job to the former Alabama senator because of personal loyalty in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump has said how much he regrets appointing Sessions because the attorney general recused himself from the Russia investigation. Sessions has said he did not feel he could be involved with the investigation of which he was part, although he also insists he did nothing wrong.

That's why it fell to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to appoint special counsel Robert Mueller after Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey in spring of 2017.

Trump and his allies, especially House Judiciary Committee Republicans, have been sandblasting the FBI and Justice Department for months with complaints about "bias," abuse of power and unfairness.

The rhetoric is trickling down; when House Rep. Duncan Hunter, a California Republican, was indicted by a grand jury this week on charges of misusing campaign donations, he accused the Justice Department of what he called another baseless hit, echoing the rhetoric used by Trump.