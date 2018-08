Pope Francis To Meet With Irish Victims Of Clergy Sex Abuse David Greene talks to Colm O'Gorman, executive director of Amnesty International Ireland, who was raped as a teen by a priest. The pope will meet with Irish victims during his visit to Dublin.

